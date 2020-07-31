Cantonment Man Charged With Burglary Of A Church

A Cantonment man has been charged with stealing from an Escambia County church.

Jeffrey Sheriff, 39, is charged with burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief with property damage of $1,000 or more. All of the charges are felonies.

He allegedly broke into the Apostolic Global Church in Pensacola and stole a computer. Sheriff told deputies that he bought the computer from some he met in an alley behind the church, according to an arrest report.

Sheriff remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $15,000.