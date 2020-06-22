Rotary Awards $5K To Manna Food Bank, Presents Grants To Other Groups

June 22, 2020

The Rotary Club of Pensacola has made a $5,000 donation to the Manna Food Bank to help provide food for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of their jobs.

Each year the club awards community grants by selecting several non-profits who submit applications for grants to help their organization with annual operating expenses. Applicants are chosen based on how they address the Rotary goals of improving the lives of people and the community.

A total of $15,000 was distributed to the following organizations: Thirty Million Words Sailing Regatta Pensacola Yacht Club Satori Foundation, Gulf Coast Kids House, AMI Kids, Rotary Youth Camp, ECARE, Ronald McDonald House, Council on Aging, YMCA NW FL, Emmaus Road Outreach, and Alfred Washburn Center.

