Not A Turkey After All? Florida TaxWatch Informs DeSantis Of Support For The Bluffs Industrial Complex In Cantonment

Last week, The Bluffs in Cantonment was included in the 2020 Budget Turkey Watch Report released by Florida TaxWatch in the think tank’s annual independent review of the state’s budget, and they recommended that Gov. Ron Desantis veto funding for the project.

But now TaxWatch says The Bluffs was named a budget turkey due to a longstanding position that programs that are not in the Florida Department of Transportation Work Program in that budget year should not be funded with State Transportation Trust Fund dollars.

“However, in the recent past Florida TaxWatch undertook a thorough independent research study, Expanding Florida’s High-Tech Manufacturing Sector, the results of which proved that an investment aiding the development of The Bluffs would help grow Florida’s Economy and create jobs for hard-working Floridians, especially in Northwest Florida,” Dominic M. Calabro, president and CEO of Florida TaxWatch wrote in a letter Tuesday to DeSantis.

“It is important to note that our issue with this project was one of a technical process, not the net economic benefits that will enrich both the Panhandle and the entire Sunshine State. Florida TaxWatch fully supports The Bluffs and we hope that you will too,” Calabro continued.

Announced in late 2015, The Bluffs was envisioned as the home of up to 60 new industrial and manufacturing companies and more than 15,000 jobs. The 6,000 acre master-planned development area includes about 1,700 acres of land that can be developed in an area east of Highway 29 bordered by the Escambia River to the east, Becks Lake Road near International Paper to the north, and the University of West Florida to the south.