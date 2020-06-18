Former Nanny, Porn Actress Now Charged With Human Trafficking

A former nanny and foster care provider arrested in April on child sex charges has now been charged with human trafficking.

Nicole Lynn Walter, age 27 of 10071 Foxrun Road, was previously charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition with a victim under 16, possession of child pornography, battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence. Walter, according to investigators, is a porn actress.

“We continued our investigation and determined there was an exchange of money for a video that was made involving some minor children,” said Chief Deputy Chip Simmons. “This was an individual from out of state that engaged with Walter.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office obtained at least three videos filmed by Walter between 2017 and 2018 in which she allegedly performed sexual acts in front of small children as they were crying and playing the background, the report states. The children are now ages 3 and 6, but the youngest was 15 months old when the videos were recorded.

According to an arrest report, investigators interviewed at least one person that paid Walter for videos. He told investigators that she had price rates for videos with or without the children, and she offered live Skype video calls with a child seen on camera for $8 per minute.

Simmons said Walter was paid at least $100 for one video.

Walter has also used the names Nicole Steff and Nicole Stearns, according to investigators. She remained in the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

According to a tip received by the Florida Abuse Hotline, Walter is self-employed porn actress that makes videos of herself masturbaing in public locations. Investigators were given a thumb drive containing three video files depicting Walter in various public places masturbating in the presence of the underage victims.

A three-year old female told investigators that Walter touched her privates and took photographs, according to an arrest report.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement K-9 located a micro SD card underneath drawers in the bedroom that contained child pornography depicting female approximately 10-13 years old nude and posing in sexual positions, the report states. A laptop seized as evidence contained a videos of a completely nude Walter masturbating and engaging in conversation with two children and a third person whose name was redacted from the arrest report.