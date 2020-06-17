ECAT Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19

An ECAT employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Escambia County.

ECAT management was notified by the employee on Tuesday, June 16. The individual drove on Saturday, June 13 for the first time since April 8.

The county is taking steps to notify employees, but a county news release made no mention of any attempt to notify passengers. The route driven by the employee was not released.

“Our priority remains the safety and health of our employees and passengers. The break room was fogged. Door handles are wiped down daily and there continues to be plenty of PPE and cleaning supplies. Buses are disinfected every night and ECAT operators are required to wear masks while driving buses,” the county said in a news release.

In conjunction with ECAT management, the Florida Department of Health will evaluate the ECAT facility for testing space today, and testing will be available Thursday and Friday on site for employees.

File photo.