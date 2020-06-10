Convicted Escambia County Sex Offender Gets 50 Years For Probation Violation

A convicted sex offender will spend the next five decades in prison for violating his probation.

Charlie Morgan Smith, 40, was sentenced to 50 years in state prison to be followed by a lifetime of probation.

On October 19, 2000, an 18-year old female was leaving Walmart on Mobile Highway when she was forced into her vehicle by Smith. He threatened her with a semi-automatic weapon, took $115 from her, and forced her to drive to a wooded area where he sexually assaulted her. He was convicted and forced to register as a sexual predator.

On October 23, 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery with a weapon, kidnapping, and robbery with a gun. Smith was sentenced to 22 years in state prison followed by three years on probation. He was released from prison on July 3, 2019, placed on probation and forced to register as a sexual predator.

He absconded from probation in December 2019. In February of 2020, he was arrested for stealing from Walmart. Upon search of his bag, ammunition was also located. He was charged with possession of ammunition by convicted felon and petit theft.

On June 9, Smith pleaded guilty to violation of probation an possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and petit theft. Judge Coleman Robinson sentenced him to 50 years in state prison on the violation of probation charge and 15 years in state prison on the possession of ammunition by a convicted felon to run concurrently.