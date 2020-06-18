Century Man Charged With Hitting Neighbor, 66, In The Head With A Stick

A Century man has been charged with hitting his 66-year old neighbor in the head with a stick.

William Randall Coker, 51, was charged was aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

The 66-year old victim told deputies that he heard Coker yelling from his Front Street residence and went to check on his well being. When he knocked on the front door, Coker emerged from the residence with a “stick” and struck him on the head with it, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The victim returned to his residence.

Responding deputies found the victim with three-inch cut on the left side of his head just below his ear, along with blood on Coker’s front porch and in the street, the report states. The victim was transported by family members to Jay Hospital for treatment.

Deputies seized a homemade machete, two large wooden sticks and a large knife from Coker.

Coker’s statement was radacted from the arrest report.