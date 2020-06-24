24 Hours In Escambia County: Two Drive-By Shootings And A Stabbing

In less than 24 hours, there were two drive-by shootings and a stabbing in Escambia County.

Untreiner Avenue

At about 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, one person was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting that ended with an overturned vehicle.

It started on Aaron Drive when gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles. The vehicles chased each other, with one flipping over on Untreiner Avenue. One person was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the overturned vehicle and was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies were searching for a red Kia, the second vehicle involved.

Cross Street

Another drive-by shooting happened a little before 2 a.m. Wednesday at Cross Street and North E Street. Gunfire was exchanged between the vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were witnesses, but they would not talk with deputies. Several shell casings were recovered at the scene, but there were no reported injuries.

Motel Stabbing

One person was reportedly stabbed during the 11 o’clock hour Wednesday morning at the Regency Inn on Pensacola Boulevard. He took himself to the hospital; an update on his condition was not provided.

Call Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. Crime Stoppers callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. Calls can also be made to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.