UWF Students In Need Benefit From Laptops, Food, Financial Help

As the COVID-19 virus challenges University of West Florida students in ways never imagined, the Division of Academic Engagement and Student Affairs is continuing its mission to support their personal development and academic success.

“Our students are facing a new normal and in this environment new challenges sometimes arise,” said Dr. Kim LeDuff, UWF chief diversity officer and vice president for the Division of Academic Engagement and Student Affairs. “We continue to serve our students by providing traditional support, but we also realize that students and their families may be facing unique challenges. Staff in my division have been very innovative and quite successful in their efforts to support our campus community at this difficult time.”

The division, in coordination with University Advancement, developed a campaign that in less than a month has raised nearly $19,000 in donations for the Student Emergency Support Fund. The fund assists students with emergent needs including housing, utilities, minor vehicle repairs and food. The division has partnered with the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships to ensure students’ needs are met by leveraging its resources with the emergency grant funds offered through financial aid.

Case Management Services has assisted students with food through the Argo Pantry, emergency assistance, including housing, laptops and travel, connections to resources at UWF and in the community, along with communicating with faculty and staff about various situations which may impact students’ academic progress.

“Case Management has seen an increase in the number of students requesting financial assistance due to the recent impact of COVID-19,” said Dawn Rockey, assistant dean of students. “Students have reported an unexpected loss of income resulting in difficulty maintaining stable housing and acquiring food and other resources. We are thankful for the recent support from our UWF community and are currently in need of ongoing financial support and virtual donations.”

The Argo Pantry remains open on a limited basis from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. each Monday to provide food to students in need of assistance. Students unable to visit the pantry during that time frame are asked to contact