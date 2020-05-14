Sunny And Warmer Each Day; Burn Ban In Effect

May 14, 2020

A burn ban remains in effect for all of Escambia County, including Century, Pensacola and all of the unincorporated county. The ban includes campfires, bonfires and burning trash. Outdoor cooking in barbecue grills, smokers and other outdoor stoves is allowed.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

