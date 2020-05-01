Ready? Escambia County Beaches Are Back Open Today. Here’s The Info To Know.

Beaches in Escambia are now open – with times and conditions — as of today, May 1.

Here’s the info to know:

Escambia County beaches, including the sound side, Gulf side, Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key open 30 minutes before sunrise and close 30 minutes after sunset, daily. [More: What is sunrise/sunset time a the beach?]

Pavilions, the Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier and the area around and under the fishing pier will remain closed.

The area under the pier is closed.

Groups are limited to 10 people or fewer. Beach goers should adhere to CDC social distancing measures by keeping a six-foot distance between others who are not in their immediate household.

Beach bathroom facilities remain closed and portable toilets are in place. Hand-washing stations will be provided.

Hand-washing stations will be provided. Dog parks will be reopened and permitted in designated areas.

Pensacola Beach Lifeguard towers are in place and lifeguards will continue to provide coverage at up to seven towers.

Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier will reopen Saturday, May 2. The pier will open 30 minutes before sunrise and close 30 minutes after sunset. The pier will be accepting anglers only. No pedestrians at this time. Every angler will be required to remain 6 feet apart. The pier will be clearly marked with 6-foot markers to ensure everyone is able to follow the CDC social distancing guidelines. Once the pier is at full capacity, new anglers will be admitted as spots become available with anglers leaving.

Pensacola Beach Lifeguards, Escambia County Code Enforcement, Escambia County Parks and Recreation staff and Santa Rosa Island Authority staff will monitor public beaches for social distancing compliance.

Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution when visiting the beach and swimming in the Gulf, especially when lifeguards are not present.

Tolls to the beach are now all electronic, no cash. [More info...]

Dog parks will be reopened and permitted in designated areas.

Beaches in the Gulf Islands National Seashore are not open.

Pictured: Final preparations were made Thursday with the placement of social distancing sign requirements on public beaches in Escambia Count. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.