Palafox Street In Downtown Pensacola Will Be Pedestrian Only For Mother’s Day

A section of Palafox Street in downtown Pensacola will be converted to pedestrian traffic only on Mother’s Day to promote safe outdoor retail and restaurant activities for businesses and individuals visiting downtown for the Mother’s Day holiday.

Palafox Street from Garden Street to Main Street will be open to pedestrians only from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 10. Visitors are asked to maintain a six foot separation and to not gather in groups of more than 10.

“We know the Pensacola community is eager to support local businesses and restaurants as we begin to enter into an economic recovery period from COVID-19,” Mayor Grover Robinson said. “Our goal is to provide an opportunity for the public to show their support in a safe way. We are very excited we will be able to open Palafox for our citizens to celebrate Mother’s Day. We are grateful for all that the mothers of Pensacola have done to make our community great.”

Limiting the street to pedestrian traffic only will provide additional space for downtown visitors to more easily practice social distancing while supporting local businesses.