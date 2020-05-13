One Century Prison Inmate Now In Medical Isolation, 128 Placed In Quarantine

An inmate at Century Correctional Institution has been place in medical isolation and 128 inmates are in medical quarantine, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Data released Tuesday afternoon shows that one inmate has tested negative for COVID-19 and results are pending for one additional inmate. FDC data does not show any additional inmates have been tested.

Medical quarantine “refers to the number of inmates who have been separated because they may have had close contact with a person who has tested positive or exhibited symptoms of an infectious illness, to determine whether they develop symptoms. All inmates in medical quarantine are monitored by health services staff and receive temperature checks twice a day for signs of fever. If an inmate begins experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19, FDC will place the inmate in medical isolation and immediately engage the county health department,” the Department of Corrections said.

Medical isolation “refers to the number of inmates who have been separated because they are suspected or presenting symptoms of an infectious illness. To prevent contact with others and reduce the risk of transmission, these inmates are placed in medical isolation and are tested for COVID-19.”

One staff member at CCI tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

Pictured: Inmate medical facilities inside the Century Correctional Institution. NorthEscambia.com file photos.