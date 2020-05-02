Libraries In Escambia County Will Reopen Monday With Limited Hours, Services
May 2, 2020
West Florida Libraries in Escambia County will reopen Monday limited general public access and online order pickups as follows:
- Century Branch Library - Tuesday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Molino Branch Library – Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Pensacola Library – Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Southwest Branch Library - Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Tryon Branch Library – Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Genealogy Branch Library – Tuesday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Westside Branch Library – Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Feeding the Gulf Coast meals for youth under 18 will still be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at all library locations.
Requests for library materials placed prior to arrival will be retrieved and ready for pickup at your vehicle. Designated online order pickup spaces will be marked. Drive-thru services are closed. All returned library materials will be cleaned and isolated for a period of 72 hours.
Public computer and study room access:
- A limited number of computers will be available to insure social distancing.
- Computer access for general use will remain at one hour per day.
- Computer access will have no time limits applied if the person is actively completing unemployment, small business loans, or similar economic benefits applications.
- Limited study space will be available with a one hour per day limit on use.
- eBook, eAudiobook and eMagazine titles will increase in availability and variety available for electronic access.
