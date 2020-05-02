Libraries In Escambia County Will Reopen Monday With Limited Hours, Services

West Florida Libraries in Escambia County will reopen Monday limited general public access and online order pickups as follows:

Century Branch Library - Tuesday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Molino Branch Library – Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pensacola Library – Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Southwest Branch Library - Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tryon Branch Library – Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Genealogy Branch Library – Tuesday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– Tuesday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Westside Branch Library – Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Feeding the Gulf Coast meals for youth under 18 will still be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at all library locations.

Requests for library materials placed prior to arrival will be retrieved and ready for pickup at your vehicle. Designated online order pickup spaces will be marked. Drive-thru services are closed. All returned library materials will be cleaned and isolated for a period of 72 hours.

Public computer and study room access: