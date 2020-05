Highway 29 Northbound Wreck Backs Up Traffic

A traffic crash on Highway 29 just north of Muscogee Road backed up northbound traffic for at least of a couple of miles Thursday afternoon.

There were no serious injuries reported in the 3:35 p.m. crash, but both northbound lanes were blocked. The roadway was reported to be open by 5 p.m.

Readers reported traffic was backed up to at least Winn Dixie at Old Chemstrand Road.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.