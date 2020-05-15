Gyms In Florida Can Open Monday; Restaurants And Retailers Can Increase Capacity

May 15, 2020

Gyms in Florida can reopen on Monday, and restaurants and retailers will be able to increase capacity, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

‘“Don’t we want people to get in shape? That’s gonna help you fight the virus,” the governor said. “Don’t we want people to be getting in shape?”

On Monday, retailers and restaurants will be able to increase their capacity of 50 percent; they are currently limited to 25%. Museums and libraries can also open at 50%.

Social distancing rules still apply.

Indoor movie theaters still can’t open under what the governor called the “full Phase One” reopening that begins Monday, and individuals still cannot visit nursing homes.

As for moving on to Phases Two of reopening, DeSantis said the state will have to wait. That will happen “once the Governor determines it is suitable to continue re-opening and after fully considering medical data in consultation with state health officials”, according to a FAQ sheet from the Governor’s Office.

