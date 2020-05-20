Former Escambia County Judge Billy G. Ward Of Walnut Hill Passes Away

Former Escambia County Judge Billy G. Ward of Walnut Hill has passed away at the age of 95.

Ward was known for being a community servant, a dedicated Christian and a family man.

He served his country in the U.S. Army on foreign soil during World War II before returning home to farm.

He was a justice of the peace in Escambia County from January 1957 through December 1971 when the Justice of the Peace Court was abolished by a Florida Constitutional revision, replaced by the Circuit Court and County Court. Ward was grandfathered as a county judge, and went on to win election to the bench. He served until his retirement on December 31, 1988. At the time, he was the only sitting judge in Florida that was not a lawyer.

On August 21, 1997, the Century Courthouse was renamed the “Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse” in his honor.

Ward involved in his community. He became a charter member of the Walnut Hill Ruritan Club in 1947 and served with many community organizations. He was a a deacon and long-time member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church.

In October 2009, Ward was one of just over 100 WWII veterans that traveled to Washington on the Fifth Annual Emerald Coast Honor Flight so that the veterans could see the World Ward II Memorial — their memorial. Ward took along a camera and shared his day with NorthEscambia.com readers.

Ward is survived by his wife of 74 years Lois and numerous other family members and close friends. Funeral arrangement have not yet been announced.

Pictured top: Billy G. Ward at the dedication of the Ernest Ward Middle School in 2015. Pictured below: Billy Ward and his wife Louis, Ward tossing a first little league pitch in Walnut Hill, Ward at during a WWII honor flight in Washington, D.C. (including with Sen. Bob Dole, and the Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse. NorthEscambia.com photos. Pictured inset: Escambia County Judge Billy G. Ward in an undated photo.

