Escambia Tax Collector Offices Open Monday With Limited Access And Services

All Escambia County Tax Collector offices will be open beginning Monday with limited access and services.

To limit the number of people in the lobbies, services are limited to Escambia County residents only.

Transactions and customers will be pre-screened prior to entering the building. Only the customer directly involved in the transaction will be admitted to further comply with CDC social distancing guidelines. To ensure a successful visit and transaction, citizens are encouraged to visit the “What Do I Bring” page at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. After confirming all document requirements have been met, Escambia County

residents may “Join the Line” for service.

After joining the line, customers will receive an estimated wait time by text. Wait times may be longer than normal. Customers should remain in their vehicles until called for service. When called, their

transactions will be pre-screened prior to entering. Customers will have their temperature checked with a non-contact thermometer and be screened prior to entering the lobby. Customers will be required to supply and wear a mask while in tax collector buildings and will take the mask off only if required for an official photo.

Driver licenses and identification cards that expired from March 16 to May 30 have been automatically extended.

The vision requirements have not been waived for driver license transactions, so a vision test will be given. If customers are uncomfortable with the vision machine, they can request a vision form be sent via email that can be taken to an eye care professional and completed before the customer visits an office.

Driving exams are being offered by appointment only for Escambia residents who have held their learner permit for at least one year. Parents are encouraged to contact the office to schedule the appointment. We are unable to offer walk-in, medical or special driving exams at this time.

“We feel these steps will help keep both our customers and our employees safe while still assisting our citizens to the best of our ability,” said Lunsford. “We continue to ask our customers to have patience, understanding and grace as we all navigate this new normal. Our employees are happy to serve and continue to do so in a kind, efficient and safe manner.”

The following transactions are available at the Escambia County Tax Collector’s website and will not be processed in the lobbies:

Registration (Tag) Renewal License plate or tag renewals MUST be renewed online using the RenewExpress system. Choose same-day pick up available at one of three drive-thru locations or choose to have the registration mailed after next-day processing.

Business Tax Receipt The Payment Center allows customers to create an original or renew or edit a current record. It’s a great way to locate a business in the county. Searching by keywords such as plumbing will create a list of licensed plumbing businesses.

Property Tax Pay property tax, review full payment history, research and print prior years receipts and search ownership by name or address.

Hunting and Fishing License Purchase or renew a hunting and fishing license.



Visit EscambiaTaxCollector.com/payment.

Full payment of fees is required at time of service, and payment may be made by eCheck, debit, or credit cards. Payments made by eCheck are fee-free. Credit and debit transactions are subject to convenience

fees charged by the payment vendor(s).