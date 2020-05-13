Escambia County Issues Burn Ban

Escambia County has issue a burn ban that is in effect until further notice.

The burn ban prohibits open outdoor burning, including “campfires, wildfires, bonfires, trash burning and other similar forms of incineration”.

The ban does not prohibit outdoor cooking in barbecue grills, smokers or other outdoor stoves located at private residence or businesses. There are also exceptions for state permitted burns, fire department training and authorized fire works displays.

Unincorporated Escambia County, the City of Pensacola and town of Century are included in the ban.

Pictured: A wildfire rages last week in Beulah. The fire, caused by humans, burned 1,191 acres. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



