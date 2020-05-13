Escambia County Issues Burn Ban
May 13, 2020
Escambia County has issue a burn ban that is in effect until further notice.
The burn ban prohibits open outdoor burning, including “campfires, wildfires, bonfires, trash burning and other similar forms of incineration”.
The ban does not prohibit outdoor cooking in barbecue grills, smokers or other outdoor stoves located at private residence or businesses. There are also exceptions for state permitted burns, fire department training and authorized fire works displays.
Unincorporated Escambia County, the City of Pensacola and town of Century are included in the ban.
Pictured: A wildfire rages last week in Beulah. The fire, caused by humans, burned 1,191 acres. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
2 Responses to “Escambia County Issues Burn Ban”
Glad to know wildfires are prohibited under the burn ban. So when the burn ban is lifted, it will be legal to start wildfires again? C’mon Escambia County. You are better than this.
Its about time,Its about space……….lol I mean yes very good!!!!