ECUA Loses Appeal To Keep 2018 Grand Jury Report On Allegations A Secret

The Florida First District Court of Appeals has denied an Emerald Coast Utility Authority’s appeal to block the the release of a 2018 grand jury report.

The appeals court found that the report should be issued, along with five portions that were previously removed.

An Escambia County grand jury completed its review into complaints and allegations involving ECUA in July 2018. But that report was never released due to appeals filed by ECUA seeking to block it from becoming public.

A grand jury was convened and tasked with review of the operations, policies, and procedures of ECUA, specifically the grand jury investigation related to eminent domain proceedings, Florida public records and sunshine law, ECUA Board supervision, and delegation of authority.

Following its investigation and witness testimony, the grand jury concluded that criminal charges were not appropriate and returned a no true bill. However, because the grand jury was “deeply concerned” by the testimony it received, it issued the report. Under Florida law, individuals named in the report were given the opportunity to move to repress or expunge improper unlawful portions of the report.

ECUA Attorney Bradley S. Odom and other parties filed motions to repress. The state consented to remove several portions of the report prior to release, and a lower court entered a ruling on the remaining portions.

Odom raised three points on appeal, all of which were rejected by the appeals court:

He asserted that the state attorney does not possess the authority to respond to motions, repress or expunge grand jury reports; its role or duty in grand jury proceedings ends once the jury drafts its report.

He argued that the lower court erred in not considering alleged breaches in confidentiality when determining whether to repress or expunge portions of the report.

He also argued that numerous additional portions of the grand jury report should be repressed or expunged because they either contain factual inaccuracies or are improper.

The State Attorney’s Office filed a cross-appeal and contended that the lower court erred in repressing five portions of the grand jury report:

The absence of term limits on ECUA board bembers has created a sense of complacency and has fostered an overreliance on the executive director and attorneys. An amendment to the special act of the legislature that created ECUA should be considered that would place term limits on board members.

Indemnity and hold harmless agreements should be in all easements unless specifically prohibited by law.

The State Attorney’s Office stated that they found Odom to be both unprofessional and unprepared, and made the findings because they are important and should be considered by the board in future decisions.

Recommended that the employment contract for the executive director be renegotiated every two years with no automatic renewal provision. The current contract has been in place since 2004

Directed that the State Attorney provide a copy of this report together with the opinion issued by the First District Court of Appeal to the Office of the Governor and the Florida Bar as well as the local legislative delegation.

First District Court of Appeal found in their ruling released Thursday that:

There was ferror in excluding the portions of the grand jury report as the statements are both lawful and proper. They emphasized the broad powers conveyed to grand juries. In making these statements, the grand jury did not exceed its lawful and proper function to “consider the actions of public bodies and officials in the use of public funds and report or present findings and recommendations as to practices, procedures, incompetency, inefficiency, mistakes and misconduct involving public offices and public monies.” There is a factual foundation in the grand jury report to support each of the above conclusions.

Accepted accept the state’s argument that any factual foundation, whether singular or otherwise, may be sufficient to support a comment in a grand jury report.

Statements made regarding Odom specifically were not improper given Odom was a witness and a subject of the investigation, and his legal services were paid using public funds. The fact that Odom is a private citizen is immaterial. Also, included in the grand jury’s broad powers is the power to conclude that a public official is not fit to continue in their position and recommend that actions be taken for their removal.