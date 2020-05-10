Beulah, Santa Rosa Fires 65% Contained; Santa Rosa Fire Causes Estimated $1.9 Million In Damage

The Hurst Hammock Fire in Beulah and the 5 Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County are now both 65% contained.

Hurst Hammock Fire

The Hurst Hammock Fire is now mapped at 1337 acres and 65% contained.

On Saturday in Beulah, there was increase in fire activity in the southwest area of the Hurst Hammock Fire, threatening several homes in the Hurst Landing Area. Crews on scene quickly responded with bulldozers and quickly contained the spot fire to only one acre. Air resources were monitoring fire activity on both fires throughout the day today.

There are 86 personnel assigned to the fire. On Sunday, crews will continue mop up operations on hot spots. They will also assess possible fuel reduction activities such as mowing vegetation near the eastern perimeter of the fire to reduce the potential for the further spread of fire.

5 Mile Swamp Fire

The 5 Mile Swamp Fire is now 2206 acres and 65% contained.

After a five-day, multi-agency response to the Five Mile Swamp Fire, Santa Rosa County Emergency Management is pulling back structure fire equipment and personnel. The Florida Forest Service will retain command of the fire. The Florida Forest Service Blue Incident Management Team, which took command at noon on Thursday, is based out of the Santa Rosa County Emergency Operations Center

Santa Rosa County’s damage assessment team has determined 14 residential structures were destroyed (seven damaged) with a total of 27 buildings destroyed. The estimated value for residential structure losses is $1,902,887. No responders or residents were injured. Monetary donations for long-term recovery efforts for residents who have lost their homes can be made to Safer Santa Rosa.

Crews were focusing Saturday on mopping-up hot spots in residential areas and on roadways as well as monitoring the containment lines. Minimal fire behavior with some creeping and smoldering was observed. A strike team of engines out of Tallahassee from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is now in place conducting mop up operations to minimize smoke impacts to surrounding neighborhoods such as Robinson Point and Garcon Point.

There are 117 personnel assigned to this fire. On Sunday, crews will continue to patrol, mop up hot spots, and monitor smoke impacts.

“Santa Rosa County has always had a strong working relationship with our state and regional partners,” said Santa Rosa County Public Safety Director Brad Baker. “We appreciate their timely and tireless support and we would like to thank everyone who pitched in to help – from firefighters on the ground and in the air, to the staff manning the citizens’ information line, to the restaurants providing meals for our evacuees.”

Agencies who have responded to Five Mile Swamp Fire include Allentown, Avalon, Bagdad, East Milton, Harold, Munson, Pace, Skyline, Whiting Field, Gulf Breeze, Midway, Holley-Navarre and Navarre Beach fire departments in Santa Rosa County along with Okaloosa Wildland Task Force, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Wildland Task Force, HZ-57 1302 Wildland Task Force, Escambia County (Florida) Fire, Escambia County (Alabama) Fire, Baldwin County Fire, Florida Forest Service, Lifeguard Ambulance, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Rosa County Emergency Management.