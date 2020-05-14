Atmore Man Facing Weapons, Drug Charges After Allegedly Speeding On Highway 97

An Atmore man is facing multiple charges after a deputy spotted him allegedly speeding on Highway 97 in Davisville.

James Logan Smith was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sitting at the Marathon Gas Station at Highway 97 and Nokomis Road about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday when he observed a Chevrolet Camaro pass at a high rate of speed. He attempted to catch up with the vehicle, and found it parked on Pine Forest Road near Highway 97.

Smith told the deputy that he did not have a valid driver’s license, and he was detained. Smith’s girlfriend, who was in the vehicle, told deputies that he pulled over because his “Reduce Engine Power” light came on. She said they had just left her mother’s house because they had been arguing.

While searching the vehicle, the deputy smelled marijuana and observed a marijuana blunt smoking in the vehicle’s ashtray, and he found loose marijuana and another blunt under the driver’s seat, according to an arrest report. The deputy also located an unsecured 9 mm handgun in the vehicle and a magazine with seven rounds of ammunition next to the gun.

Smith’s driver’s license was revoked in February 2016 and he had felony convictions in Alabama in 2013, according to an arrest report. He was released from the Escambia County Jail Wednesday night on a $6,000 bond.

The girlfriend as not charged.