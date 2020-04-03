Warm Temperatures And Sunshine Into The Weekend

‘

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87