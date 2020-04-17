Two More Inmates Die From COVID-19 At Blackwater Correctional Facility

April 17, 2020

Two more inmates have died due to coronavirus at the Blackwater Correctional Facility in Milton.

Rafael Rosario (pictured left), 65, died April 15, and Jessie Bannerman died April 16. As we previously reported, 69-year-old Jeffrey Sand, died April 9, and  84-year-old William B. Wilson, died April 12, according to the District One Medical Examiner’s Office.

Wilson, Rosario and Bannerman died in the hospital, while Sand passed away inside the prison. Rosario was serving 15 years for a Palm Beach County manslaughter, and Bannerman was serving a life sentence for robbery with a weapon.

The latest update from the Florida Department of Corrections shows nine staff members and 34 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the privately operated prison.

One employee or contract staffer at Century Correctional Institution has tested positive, but no inmate cases have been reported in Century.

A total of 63 employees and 44 inmates across the state have been reported positive for COVID-19 by the Florida Department of Corrections.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 