Two More Inmates Die From COVID-19 At Blackwater Correctional Facility

Two more inmates have died due to coronavirus at the Blackwater Correctional Facility in Milton.

Rafael Rosario (pictured left), 65, died April 15, and Jessie Bannerman died April 16. As we previously reported, 69-year-old Jeffrey Sand, died April 9, and 84-year-old William B. Wilson, died April 12, according to the District One Medical Examiner’s Office.

Wilson, Rosario and Bannerman died in the hospital, while Sand passed away inside the prison. Rosario was serving 15 years for a Palm Beach County manslaughter, and Bannerman was serving a life sentence for robbery with a weapon.

The latest update from the Florida Department of Corrections shows nine staff members and 34 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the privately operated prison.

One employee or contract staffer at Century Correctional Institution has tested positive, but no inmate cases have been reported in Century.

A total of 63 employees and 44 inmates across the state have been reported positive for COVID-19 by the Florida Department of Corrections.