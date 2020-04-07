Two Juvenile Pedestrians Injured In Hit And Run On Quintette Road

Two juveniles were seriously injured in a hit and run crash Monday night on Quintette Road.

It happened just after 8 p.m. near the Lakes of Carrington subdivision just east of Highway 29. One of the victims was airlifted by Shandscair helicopter as a trauma alert to a Pensacola hospital. The second was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The vehicle that struck the juveniles was reportedly a dark colored pickup truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigation was continuing; further details were not available.

NorthEsambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.