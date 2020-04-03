Two Escambia County (AL) COVID-19 Cases Confirmed; Third Person Tests Positive At Atmore Community Hospital

April 3, 2020

As a second case of coronavirus was reported in Escambia County, Alabama, we’ve learned that another individual tested positive at Atmore Community Hospital.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported two positive cases in the county as of Thursday night. The Escambia County Healthcare Authority, which oversees Atmore Community Hospital and D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton — said neither of those patients were tested at their hospitals.

A separate patient that took a COVID-19 test at Atmore Community Hospital has tested positive, according to the healthcare authority. That person’s results won’t be reported as another local positive because they were not a resident of Escambia County, Alabama. The authority said the positive result will be reported by the Alabama Department of Health in the patient’s home county.

The Escambia County Healthcare Authority issued a statement that assured the public that “it is safe to seek care” at both Atmore Community and D.W. McMillan hospitals.

“We have the facilities and expertise to care for those patients while protecting the safety of all our patients, visitors and employees,” the statement said.

Pictured: Atmore Community Hospital. NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 