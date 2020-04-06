Here’s How The Escambia County, Alabama, Sheriff Will Enforce Stay-At-Home Order

Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson expects citizens in his county will mostly follow the stay-at-home order issued by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

The order, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, means that everyone in Alabama must stay home except to perform essential services and perform essential activities.

“I feel pretty confident our citizens in Escambia County will be abide with the order and only come out when it’s essential. I have faith in our communities, and feel like people will reel in others for everybody’s safety and well being,” Jackson said.

“We plan to address situations that are blatant disregard for the law, but as far as interfering with day to day essential ways of life in our communities, we don’t plan to interfere,” Jackson said.

For more details on Alabama’s stay-at-home order, click here.