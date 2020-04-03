Alabama Governor Issues Stay-At-Home Order

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a stay-at-home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“Folks, April stands to be very tough, and potentially very deadly,” Ivey said Friday afternoon. “You need to understand we are past urging people to stay at home. It is now the law.”

To read the complete order, click here.

“We’ve got to take this order dead serious; otherwise, the fact is more people will end up dying,” she said.

The order means that everyone in Alabama must stay home except to receive or perform essential services and activities including:

Obtain necessary supplies

Obtain or provide necessary services

Attend religious services

To take care of others

To work

To engage in outdoor activity

To seek shelter

To travel as required by law

To see family members

Non-essential businesses must remain closed as previously ordered. Non-work gatherings of 10 or more are prohibited. The occupancy of essential businesses such as grocery stores is limited to no more than 50%. Religious services mch involved less than 10 people who stay at least six-feet apart or a drive-in type service.

Anyone that does leave home must make a reasonable effort to maintain a six-foot separation from other people.

