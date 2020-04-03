Alabama Governor Issues Stay-At-Home Order

April 3, 2020

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a stay-at-home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“Folks, April stands to be very tough, and potentially very deadly,” Ivey said Friday afternoon. “You need to understand we are past urging people to stay at home. It is now the law.”

“We’ve got to take this order dead serious; otherwise, the fact is more people will end up dying,” she said.

The order means that everyone in Alabama must stay home except to receive or perform essential services and activities including:

  • Obtain necessary supplies
  • Obtain or provide necessary services
  • Attend religious services
  • To take care of others
  • To work
  • To engage in outdoor activity
  • To seek shelter
  • To travel as required by law
  • To see family members

Non-essential businesses must remain closed as previously ordered. Non-work gatherings of 10 or more are prohibited. The occupancy of essential businesses such as grocery stores is limited to no more than 50%. Religious services mch involved less than 10 people who stay at least six-feet apart or a drive-in type service.

Anyone that does leave home must make a reasonable effort  to maintain a six-foot separation from other people.

Comments

One Response to “Alabama Governor Issues Stay-At-Home Order”

  1. To late Governor on April 3rd, 2020 6:25 pm

    Just like Florida, to late.





