Forecasters Call For Above Active Hurricane Season

April 3, 2020

Colorado State University on Thursday issued their hurricane season forecast for 2020.

It calls for an above-average season with 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major Category 3 or greater hurricanes. The above-average forecast is based upon the anticipated lack of an El Niño this summer and fall and a warmer than normal tropical Atlantic.

El Niño generally increases vertical wind shear in the Atlantic and serves to tear apart hurricanes.

During an average season, there are 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Colorado State researchers are considered among the best seasonal forecasters. They will issue an updated forecast on June 4.

Pictured: Category 5 Hurricane Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach, Florida, in 2018. NorthEscambia.com photo.

