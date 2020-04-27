America Strong: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Begin Multi-City Flyovers To Salute First Responders

In a show of national solidarity, the Navy’s Blue Angels, and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds will conduct a series of multi-city flyovers over the next two weeks.

America Strong is a collaborative salute from the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Escambia County had a sneak peak last Tuesday as the Blue Angels and Thurderbirds flew over Escambia County.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader. “Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.”

The two demonstration teams will fly over areas of the country hardest hit by COVID-19, starting this week as both joint and individual team flights occurring every one-to-two days until mid-May.

“We are truly excited to take to the skies with our Navy counterparts for a nation-wide tribute to the men and women keeping our communities safe,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird 1 and mission commander for the flyover. “We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight with COVID-19.”

The Blue Angels, based at Naval Air Station Pensacola, and Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, typically fly at more than 30 air shows each year to demonstrate American military aviation. This year, both teams have been forced to cancel many performances in response to Department of Defense direction resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

While America Strong will showcase Department of Defense support to healthcare workers, first responders, military, essential employees, and aims to unite all Americans in the fight against COVID-19, it also fulfills critical training requirements for both teams. Pilots must execute a minimum number of flight hours to maintain proficiency. These flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers.

In order to reach the maximum number of Americans, some portions of America Strong will feature only the Blue Angels or the Thunderbirds, while others will include both teams flying in their signature Delta formations simultaneously.

Both the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds are scheduled to fly over New York City, Trenton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday.

Pictured: The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds flew together over Escambia County last Tuesday. NorNorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell and Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.