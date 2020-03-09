Schedule Of Escambia County Public Meetings This Week
March 9, 2020
Here is a schedule for public meetings planned for this week in Escambia County:
Monday, March 9
Marine Advisory Committee Meeting – 5:30 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Tuesday, March 10
Environment Enforcement Special Magistrate – 1:30 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Tourist Development Council – 3 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Escambia Housing Finance Authority Audit Committee – 4:30 p.m., 700 S. Palafox St.
Merit System Protection Board – 5 p.m., 221 Palafox Place, 4th Floor Training Room
Escambia County Housing Finance Authority – 5 p.m., 700 S. Palafox St.
Affordable Housing Advisory Committee – 5:30 p.m., 420 W. Chase St.
Wednesday, March 11
PPBEP Technical Committee Meeting – 9:30 a.m., 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze
Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
PPBEP Policy Meeting – 1:30 p.m., 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze
Santa Rosa Island Authority Board Meeting – 5 p.m., 1 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach
Thursday, March 12
Board of County Commissioners Committee of the Whole – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
Comments