Schedule Of Escambia County Public Meetings This Week

March 9, 2020

Here is a schedule for public meetings planned for this week in Escambia County:

Monday, March 9

Marine Advisory Committee Meeting – 5:30 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Tuesday, March 10

Environment Enforcement Special Magistrate – 1:30 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Tourist Development Council – 3 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room

Escambia Housing Finance Authority Audit Committee – 4:30 p.m., 700 S. Palafox St.

Merit System Protection Board – 5 p.m., 221 Palafox Place, 4th Floor Training Room

Escambia County Housing Finance Authority – 5 p.m., 700 S. Palafox St.

Affordable Housing Advisory Committee – 5:30 p.m., 420 W. Chase St.

Wednesday, March 11

PPBEP Technical Committee Meeting – 9:30 a.m., 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze

Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

PPBEP Policy Meeting – 1:30 p.m., 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze

Santa Rosa Island Authority Board Meeting – 5 p.m., 1 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach

Thursday, March 12

Board of County Commissioners Committee of the Whole – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 