Sample Ballots On The Way To Escambia Voters

Sample ballots for the March 17 Presidential Preference Primary Election are in the mail to Escambia County voters.

The sample ballot, in both English and Spanish, includes a ballot image, the voter’s polling location and information on the three ways to vote: early, vote-by-mail, and on election day. A sample ballot is also available at EscambiaVotes.com.

