‘Presumptive Positive’ Employee At Navy Federal Was Not Previously Tested, Health Department Says

March 18, 2020

The Florida Department of Health says the Navy Federal employee the company announced as presumptively for COVID-19 was not previously tested. The Navy Federal employee is not the one positive case announced by the health department in Escambia County.

Dr. John Lanza, director of the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County said an investigation is underway to determine of the person is positive for the virus.

“A lab report from a qualified commercial or hospital laboratory, or from the Florida Bureau of Public Health laboratory is required for a person to be declared for a person to be declared presumptive positive for COVID-19. The Navy Federal employee believed to be presumptively positive for COVID-19 was not previously tested,” Lanza said Wednesday morning. “A public health investigation is currently being conducted to confirm or rule out the presence of the COVID-19 virus in this individual.”

“We’ve asked the Florida Department of Health to provide to all the businesses, and really everyone in our community and state, a statement as to what they should do when a similar situation occurs,” he continued. “So that hopefully that information will be available soon.”

Tuesday afternoon, Navy Federal issued a statement that an employee working at its Pensacola campus tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. The company said the employee last reported to work on Saturday, March 14 before seeking medical treatment.

The Tuesday Navy Federal statement said they are working with health officials. We reached out to a Navy Federal spokesperson for additional comment Wednesday, and we were referred back to Lanza and his staff.

NorthEscambia.com image.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 