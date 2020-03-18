‘Presumptive Positive’ Employee At Navy Federal Was Not Previously Tested, Health Department Says

The Florida Department of Health says the Navy Federal employee the company announced as presumptively for COVID-19 was not previously tested. The Navy Federal employee is not the one positive case announced by the health department in Escambia County.

Dr. John Lanza, director of the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County said an investigation is underway to determine of the person is positive for the virus.

“A lab report from a qualified commercial or hospital laboratory, or from the Florida Bureau of Public Health laboratory is required for a person to be declared for a person to be declared presumptive positive for COVID-19. The Navy Federal employee believed to be presumptively positive for COVID-19 was not previously tested,” Lanza said Wednesday morning. “A public health investigation is currently being conducted to confirm or rule out the presence of the COVID-19 virus in this individual.”

“We’ve asked the Florida Department of Health to provide to all the businesses, and really everyone in our community and state, a statement as to what they should do when a similar situation occurs,” he continued. “So that hopefully that information will be available soon.”

Tuesday afternoon, Navy Federal issued a statement that an employee working at its Pensacola campus tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. The company said the employee last reported to work on Saturday, March 14 before seeking medical treatment.

The Tuesday Navy Federal statement said they are working with health officials. We reached out to a Navy Federal spokesperson for additional comment Wednesday, and we were referred back to Lanza and his staff.

NorthEscambia.com image.