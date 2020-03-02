Gas Price Decline Expected Due To Economic Concerns

March 2, 2020

AAA Says Florida drivers may soon see significant savings at the gas pump. Stock market prices for crude oil and gasoline plummeted last week, amid concerns that the coronavirus will reduce global demand for products like jet fuel and gasoline.

“Crude price drops of this significance can reduce the value of retail gasoline by more than 20 cents,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s something that may not happen overnight, but if crude prices remain low, drivers could be pay much less at the pump by the end of this week.”

Florida gas prices declined 6 cents per gallon in the past week. The state average is $2.35 per gallon and falling.

In Escambia County, the average per gallon was $2.34. In North Escambia Sunday night, the lowest price was $2.27 at a station in Cantonment.

