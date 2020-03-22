FWC, Northwest Florida Water Management District Closing Campgrounds And Recreational Facilities

The Northwest Florida Water Management District and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are closing recreational facilities and campgrounds on Monday, March 23.

The Northwest Florida Water Management District

The Northwest Florida Water Management District is closing each of its reservation campsites and developed recreation areas beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, for the next 60 days. This includes picnic areas, swimming areas, and other developed recreation sites.

Hiking trails, bike trails, equestrian trails, and boat ramps will remain open for individual use, but users may not congregate at or use associated shared facilities (e.g. picnic tables, pavilions, restrooms, etc.) Individuals must maintain appropriate distances from other users while using trails and launching and retrieving boats and paddle craft.

Until further notice, hunting and other disbursed recreation activities are allowed on all District-owned Wildlife Management Areas in accordance with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rules for these areas.

Individuals on District lands are expected to abide by current health guidelines implemented by the federal and/or state government for prevention of COVID-19 transmission, and in accordance with FWC regulations.

Wildlife Management Areas where disbursed (backcountry) camping is allowed include: Escambia River WMA, Choctawhatchee River/Holmes Creek WMA, and the District-owned portions of the Yellow River WMA, Apalachicola WMA, and Apalachicola River Wildlife and Environmental Area (WEA).

FWC Campgrounds

The FWC is closing all designated campgrounds on the Wildlife Management Area (WMA) system for a minimum of 30 days beginning Monday, March 23 at 10 a.m. Also, permits for camping after Monday, March 23 will be canceled. On areas where it is currently allowed, dispersed wilderness camping (camping outside of designated campgrounds or where no permit is required) will continue to be allowed, but only for groups of less than 10 people.

Pictured: The Northwest Florida Water Management District’s Pipes Landing on the Perdido River off Jacks Branch Road. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.