Free Food For Kids In Cantonment: Here’s How To Help Or Receive Help

The Cantonment community is coming together to help make sure children have something to eat during the school closures due to both spring break and COVID-19.

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will be collecting packaged food on Monday from 3-6 p.m. at Carver Park. The items will then be assembled by volunteers.

The food will distributed to school-aged children on Tuesday, March 17 from 1 p.m. until the food is gone at Carver Park. It will be bagged and distributed in a drive-thru with no need to get out of the car. Drivers will receive one bag for each child.

“My goal is to make sure that every child has something to eat for at least two weeks,” CIC’s Mary Holley-Lewis said.

If you have food items to donate but can’t make it Monday, call (850) 346-2797 for pick up. Families that can’t make Tuesday’s giveaway can also call the number to make arrangements to meet if there is anything remaining after Tuesday’s event.

“We e just want to make sure that these babies get fed over the break,” Holley-Lewis said. “No child should ever go hungry.”