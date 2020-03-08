Fire Rages Through Storage Shed In Walnut Hill

March 8, 2020

Fire destroyed a storage shed in Walnut Hill late Saturday afternoon.

The fire in the 3000 block of Mayhaw Road, between North Highway 99 and Highway 164, was reported about 5:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the approximately 200 square foot shed fully involved. A wooden fence was also damaged, but a nearby home was not.

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The Walnut Hill, McDavid and Century stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, the Atmore Fire Department and Escambia County EMS responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 