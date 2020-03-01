Everything And The Kitchen Sink Sold At The 45th Annual Ruritan Auction

A large crowd attended the 45th annual Walnut Hill Ruritan Club Auction Saturday in Walnut Hill bidding on farm equipment and a little bit of everything else, including the kitchen sink. Over 400 items were up for auction.

All proceeds from the auction benefit the Walnut Hill Ruritan Club’s community service projects in the Walnut Hill area. The auction is held on the last Saturday of February.

That kitchen sink, by the way, sold to the highest bidder for $10.

For more photos, click here.

Pictured: Hundreds attended the annual Walnut Hill Ruritan Club farm equipment auction Saturday in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.