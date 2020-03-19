Escambia, Santa Rosa Beaches To Remain Open; Okaloosa And Walton Beaches Close

The beaches in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will remain open for now. Gatherings should still be limited to 10 or fewer people following CDC guidelines, officials said Thursday.

Hotels on Pensacola Beach will reduce occupancy to 50%.

Okaloosa and Walton counties closed their public beaches Thursday morning.

In Alabama, beached will close at 5 p.m. Thursday under order from the governor.

Pictured: Pensacola beach on Wednesday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.