Escambia, Santa Rosa Beaches To Remain Open; Okaloosa And Walton Beaches Close

March 19, 2020

The beaches in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will remain open for now. Gatherings should still be limited to 10 or fewer people following CDC guidelines, officials said Thursday.

Hotels on Pensacola Beach will reduce occupancy to 50%.

Okaloosa and Walton counties closed their public beaches Thursday morning.

In Alabama, beached will close at 5 p.m. Thursday under order from the governor.

Pictured: Pensacola beach on Wednesday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 