Escambia County Screening 911 Calls As Part Of Coronavirus Prep; Asking Some To ‘Self-Isolate’

Escambia County is screening 911 calls for possible Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, and encouraging those that may have had contact with the virus to “self-isolate” until cleared by the health department to go to a medical facility.

In a statement released Wednesday night, the county said they are staying in contact with the health department and local hospitals about the virus.

“The county is screening 9-1-1 calls. During medical calls, dispatchers are asking if flu-like symptoms are present, and what the patient’s recent travel history entails,” the statement said.

The Escambia County statement also said:

“In coordination with Escambia County Health Director, if you have traveled to an area that the CDC has issued a Warning Level 3 or Alert Level 2 Travel Health Notice, or have been in close contact with an individual that has traveled to such an area, who develops symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing within 14 days of such travel, immediately contact the Florida Department of Health and self-isolate until cleared by the FDOH.”

“If you believe you may have been exposed to COVID-19, please contact the FDOH Call Center (866-779-6121) or FDOH-Escambia’s number (850-595-6500) prior to traveling to any physician’s office, emergency department, hospital, or urgent care center, to ensure proper protective measures are taken to prevent further risk of spread to others. If possible, also review your signs, symptoms and travel history with your physician over the phone. Your physician will evaluate you for other possible causes of respiratory illness and also contact the county health department to access COVID-19 testing. If you are without health insurance or a health care provider, please contact your county health department so the health department can coordinate your medical evaluation and testing.”

The county will follow the “Escambia County Pandemic Influenza Emergency Plan” if need, and a flier about COVID-19 will be posted in public buildings. Fire and EMS first responders have appropriate personal protective equipment, and the fleet maintenance department is working to make sure all services vehicles are disinfected daily.

To view the Escambia County Coronavirus information flyer, click here.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.