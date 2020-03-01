Ensley Chiefs Concession Stand Burglarized And Vandalized. They Won’t Press Charges If It’s Fixed.

March 1, 2020

Someone burglarized and vandalized the Ensley Chiefs concession area at the J.R. Jones Athletic Park on Nine Mile Road Friday night, and the sports association is giving the perpetrators a chance to make amends to avoid jail.

Graffiti, some of which is too vulgar for us to publish, was painted on the concession area, and the suspects entered the building where they took all of the canned drinks, sunflower seeds and chips. They even took frozen french fries and chicken fingers. The graffiti was also spray painted inside the building.

The Ensley Youth Sports Association says the perpetrators were caught on video, and they giving them a chance to right their wrong.

“If they will contact us directly to repair the damage, we will not press charges,” a board member said. They can be contacted on their Facebook page.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 