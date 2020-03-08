DeSantis Actives State Emergency Ops Center After Coronavirus Deaths

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center following the death of two Florida residents from coronavirus, including one that died at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.

The Level II activation is to coordinate the state’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and provide critical support to the Florida Department of Health and county health departments.

The governor’s directive follows Friday night’s announcement from the Florida Department of Health (DOH) that two individuals have died and two new presumptive positive cases were confirmed in Broward County. Additionally, Saturday DOH announce new presumptive positive cases in Lee and Charlotte counties. The individual is isolated and receiving appropriate care.

The COVID-19 patient that died Friday in the Pensacola hospital was a 77-year old man from Santa Rosa County who traveled to the Dominican Republic. Officials said he had underlying medical conditions and had traveled internationally.

“I have directed the Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to ensure our state has all the necessary resources engaged as we respond to COVID-19,” said Governor DeSantis. “It is critical that we proactively coordinate all state resources to mitigate the threat and contain COVID-19. I urge all Floridians to take necessary precautions and follow hygiene guidelines issued by the Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health.”

On March 1, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-51, which directed Surgeon General Rivkees to declare a public health emergency to better equip Florida with the resources needed to handle the public health threat. The Governor has requested $25 million from the Florida Legislature to be appropriated in this current year for the Florida Department of Health to be used immediately to assist with the COVID-19 response.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.