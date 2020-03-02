Century Felon Caught On Camera Pawning Gun, ECSO Says

March 2, 2020

A convicted felon from Century was caught on video pawning a firearm, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Cu-shion Adonis Mitchell, 30, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mitchell provided her fingerprint, driver’s license, signed a pawn form in a transaction recorded on video and Cash American Pawn on Mobile Highway, according to an arrest report. The incident occurred in October 2018, and Mitchell was just arrested on an outstanding warrant.

She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 