Century Felon Caught On Camera Pawning Gun, ECSO Says

A convicted felon from Century was caught on video pawning a firearm, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Cu-shion Adonis Mitchell, 30, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mitchell provided her fingerprint, driver’s license, signed a pawn form in a transaction recorded on video and Cash American Pawn on Mobile Highway, according to an arrest report. The incident occurred in October 2018, and Mitchell was just arrested on an outstanding warrant.

She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.