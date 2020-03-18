Central Water Works Closes Office Lobby

March 18, 2020

Central Water Works has closed their office lobby to customers due to the current COVID-19 precautions.

Payments by check, money order or cash can be made at a secure drop box at the front door. A supply of envelopes is available at the box. Customers can pay their bill online securely at centralwaterworks.com using a credit card, debit card or electronic check.

Central Water Works customers can also pay by phone using a credit or debit card by call (850) 256-3849 during regular business hours.

Central Water Works serves about 1,000 members in the McDavid, Century and Flomaton areas.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 