Central Water Works Closes Office Lobby

Central Water Works has closed their office lobby to customers due to the current COVID-19 precautions.

Payments by check, money order or cash can be made at a secure drop box at the front door. A supply of envelopes is available at the box. Customers can pay their bill online securely at centralwaterworks.com using a credit card, debit card or electronic check.

Central Water Works customers can also pay by phone using a credit or debit card by call (850) 256-3849 during regular business hours.

Central Water Works serves about 1,000 members in the McDavid, Century and Flomaton areas.

