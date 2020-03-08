Bergosh: Escambia County Needs To Get Ahead Of The Coronavirus Locally

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh says he wants to have a serious discussion this week about the coronavirus with his colleagues.

“I believe we need to be proactive in our leadership in discussing how we will handle an outbreak locally should we encounter such an event,” Bergosh said. He is requesting an agenda add-on for Thursday’s Committee of the Whole meeting for the commission to talk plans.

Bergosh said his biggest concern right now is planning for infections that might arise in the Escambia County Jail.

“If we are put in the unfortunate circumstance that we have one or more infections in our jail–then we need to be prepared with a plan of how that will be handled–because that could become a problem of geometric proportion if it occurred,” the District 1 commissioner said. “We need to be discussing this now, just as other communities are. ”

He said plans also need to be made for ECAT and how the county will handle mass transit if the virus spreads locally — including how to disinfect buses or what to do if drivers become infected.

“I’m not an alarmist, and I am not trying to panic folks,” Bergosh said. “But we need to get ahead of this locally.”