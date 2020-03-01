ALERT: Two Children Missing From Scenic Hills Area, Search Underway
March 1, 2020
Authorities are searching for a young brother and sister missing from the Scenic Hills area off Nine Mile Road.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 11-year old Adalynn Nicole Browder is 4-foot, 8-inches tall, 80 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a light colored long sleeve shirt. Her brother, 12-year old Jimmy Ray Browder is 4-foot, 11-inches tall and 80 pounds. He was seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and jeans.
Both were last seen in the area of the 8600 block of Meadowbrook Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Escambia Search and Rescue was also responding to assist in the search.
If you have any information, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.
Comments
2 Responses to “ALERT: Two Children Missing From Scenic Hills Area, Search Underway”
I am praying for this family and that these two children will be home safely before I can hit send. Lord please keep them safe and return them home.
Im praying for them