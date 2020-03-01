ALERT: Two Children Missing From Scenic Hills Area, Search Underway

March 1, 2020

Authorities are searching for a young brother and sister missing from the Scenic Hills area off Nine Mile Road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 11-year old Adalynn Nicole Browder is 4-foot, 8-inches tall, 80 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.  She was last seen wearing jeans and a light colored long sleeve shirt. Her brother, 12-year old Jimmy Ray Browder is 4-foot, 11-inches tall and 80 pounds. He was seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and jeans.

Both were last seen in the area of the 8600 block of Meadowbrook Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Escambia Search and Rescue was also responding to assist in the search.

If you have any information, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Comments

2 Responses to “ALERT: Two Children Missing From Scenic Hills Area, Search Underway”

  1. Jackie Murray on March 1st, 2020 11:31 pm

    I am praying for this family and that these two children will be home safely before I can hit send. Lord please keep them safe and return them home.

  2. billy on March 1st, 2020 11:12 pm

    Im praying for them





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 