ALERT: Two Children Missing From Scenic Hills Area, Search Underway

Authorities are searching for a young brother and sister missing from the Scenic Hills area off Nine Mile Road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 11-year old Adalynn Nicole Browder is 4-foot, 8-inches tall, 80 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a light colored long sleeve shirt. Her brother, 12-year old Jimmy Ray Browder is 4-foot, 11-inches tall and 80 pounds. He was seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and jeans.

Both were last seen in the area of the 8600 block of Meadowbrook Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Escambia Search and Rescue was also responding to assist in the search.

If you have any information, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.