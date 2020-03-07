Firefighters Respond to Reported House Fire In Bratt

First responders were dispatched to a reported structure fire in Bratt Saturday morning.

When they arrived in the 5000 block of West Highway 4, just west of Highway 4, they found a small smoldering fire in a heating unit.

There were no injuries and no major damage reported.

The Walnut Hill and Century stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Atmore Fire Department and Escambia County EMS responded. Additional fire stations were dispatched and canceled prior to arrival.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.