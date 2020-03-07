Firefighters Respond to Reported House Fire In Bratt

March 7, 2020

First responders were dispatched to a reported structure fire in Bratt Saturday morning.

When they arrived in the 5000 block of West Highway 4, just west of Highway 4, they found a small smoldering fire in a heating unit.

There were no injuries and no major damage reported.

The Walnut Hill and Century stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Atmore Fire Department and Escambia County EMS responded. Additional fire stations were dispatched and canceled prior to arrival.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 