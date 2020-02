Who’s Got Spirit? The Tate Aggies Do. And They Earned $1,000 For It.

Jersey Mike’s Subs presented $1,000 to the athletic department at Tate High School Thursday for a being a Most Spirited School. The Tate cheerleaders, basketball players, softball players and baseball players were on hand for the presentation. Each athlete received a free Jersey Mike’s sub, bag of a chips and a cookie as part of the celebration. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.