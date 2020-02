UWF Holds First-Ever Mardi Gras Parade

The University of West Florida host its first-ever Mardi Gras Parade Thursday.

The festivities kicked off with a parade pre-party before 26 parade units, including the national championship Argo football team, wound their way around the campus.

Organizer said the parade was a success, and it will become an annual UWF tradition.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.