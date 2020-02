Undefeated Century Heat Tops Atmore Kings For League Championship

The undefeated Century Heat beat the Atmore Kings 45-12 to claim their league championship.

The Heat jumped out to a 27-2 lead and never looked back as they went on to the win Tuesday night in Atmore. Jakaveon Jackson led the Century Heat with 26 points. LaMarion Mixon had nine points,Caleb Madison six points, and Christian Madison added four.

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.